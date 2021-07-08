India Finsec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2021 down 3.36% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 296.83% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021 up 8.29% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2020.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

India Finsec shares closed at 12.35 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.46% returns over the last 6 months