    India Finsec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, up 69.55% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2023 up 69.55% from Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 454.44% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2023 up 141.65% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

    India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

    India Finsec shares closed at 31.36 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.9413.628.58
    Other Operating Income----0.23
    Total Income From Operations14.9413.628.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.24-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.613.823.46
    Depreciation0.500.510.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.050.240.13
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.021.601.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.777.213.62
    Other Income--0.900.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.778.113.65
    Interest5.725.602.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.052.511.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.052.511.09
    Tax1.151.450.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.901.060.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.901.060.77
    Minority Interest-----0.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.901.060.52
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves35.8132.7732.77
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.410.31
    Diluted EPS1.160.410.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.410.31
    Diluted EPS1.160.410.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

