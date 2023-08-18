India Finsec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, up 69.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2023 up 69.55% from Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 454.44% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2023 up 141.65% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

India Finsec shares closed at 31.36 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.