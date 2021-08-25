India Finsec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, up 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in June 2021 up 40.24% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021 up 156.72% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021 up 43.35% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2020.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2020.

India Finsec shares closed at 12.50 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.85% returns over the last 12 months.