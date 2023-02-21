 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Finsec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore, up 104% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore in December 2022 up 104% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 273.64% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2022 up 193.04% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.
India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021. India Finsec shares closed at 26.65 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.
India Finsec
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.609.963.78
Other Operating Income0.700.482.25
Total Income From Operations12.3110.446.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.140.000.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.813.542.23
Depreciation1.040.220.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.090.11--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.831.811.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.694.762.49
Other Income0.270.060.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.964.822.51
Interest5.483.491.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.471.330.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.471.330.84
Tax0.07-0.050.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.401.380.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.401.380.56
Minority Interest-0.43-0.48-0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.970.900.26
Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves32.7732.7727.55
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.560.550.22
Diluted EPS0.560.550.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.560.550.22
Diluted EPS0.560.550.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

