India Finsec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore, up 104% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore in December 2022 up 104% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 273.64% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2022 up 193.04% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.
India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.
|India Finsec shares closed at 26.65 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.
|India Finsec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.60
|9.96
|3.78
|Other Operating Income
|0.70
|0.48
|2.25
|Total Income From Operations
|12.31
|10.44
|6.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.81
|3.54
|2.23
|Depreciation
|1.04
|0.22
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.09
|0.11
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|1.81
|1.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.69
|4.76
|2.49
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.96
|4.82
|2.51
|Interest
|5.48
|3.49
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.47
|1.33
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.47
|1.33
|0.84
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.05
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.40
|1.38
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.40
|1.38
|0.56
|Minority Interest
|-0.43
|-0.48
|-0.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.97
|0.90
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|24.94
|24.94
|24.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|32.77
|32.77
|27.55
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.55
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.55
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.55
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.55
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited