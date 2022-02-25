India Finsec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 22.53% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021 up 46.77% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

India Finsec shares closed at 30.50 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)