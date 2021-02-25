India Finsec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in December 2020 up 13.99% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 51.21% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020 down 23.77% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2019.

India Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

India Finsec shares closed at 7.37 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)