 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore in September 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,190.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.58 crore in September 2022 down 726.22% from Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.37 crore in September 2022 down 163.88% from Rs. 136.77 crore in September 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 248.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.

India Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,254.65 1,446.23 1,190.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,254.65 1,446.23 1,190.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.56 227.06 197.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.73 0.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.48 -21.77 -3.38
Power & Fuel 610.55 -- --
Employees Cost 88.89 90.95 88.28
Depreciation 53.64 52.18 56.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 411.64 1,119.12 774.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -144.88 -21.41 77.19
Other Income 3.87 8.04 3.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -141.01 -13.37 80.37
Interest 65.78 58.64 51.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -206.79 -72.01 29.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -206.79 -72.01 29.27
Tax -69.21 -148.10 7.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -137.58 76.09 21.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -137.58 76.09 21.97
Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.42 2.58 0.72
Diluted EPS -4.42 2.58 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.42 2.58 0.72
Diluted EPS -4.42 2.58 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.