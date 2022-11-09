India Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore in September 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,190.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.58 crore in September 2022 down 726.22% from Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.37 crore in September 2022 down 163.88% from Rs. 136.77 crore in September 2021.
India Cements shares closed at 248.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.
|India Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,254.65
|1,446.23
|1,190.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,254.65
|1,446.23
|1,190.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|211.56
|227.06
|197.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.73
|0.10
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.48
|-21.77
|-3.38
|Power & Fuel
|610.55
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|88.89
|90.95
|88.28
|Depreciation
|53.64
|52.18
|56.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|411.64
|1,119.12
|774.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-144.88
|-21.41
|77.19
|Other Income
|3.87
|8.04
|3.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-141.01
|-13.37
|80.37
|Interest
|65.78
|58.64
|51.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-206.79
|-72.01
|29.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-206.79
|-72.01
|29.27
|Tax
|-69.21
|-148.10
|7.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-137.58
|76.09
|21.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-137.58
|76.09
|21.97
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|2.58
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|2.58
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|2.58
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|2.58
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited