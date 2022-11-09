India Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore in September 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,190.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.58 crore in September 2022 down 726.22% from Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.37 crore in September 2022 down 163.88% from Rs. 136.77 crore in September 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 248.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.