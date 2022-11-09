English
    India Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,254.65 crore in September 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,190.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.58 crore in September 2022 down 726.22% from Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.37 crore in September 2022 down 163.88% from Rs. 136.77 crore in September 2021.

    India Cements shares closed at 248.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.

    India Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,254.651,446.231,190.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,254.651,446.231,190.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.56227.06197.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.730.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.48-21.77-3.38
    Power & Fuel610.55----
    Employees Cost88.8990.9588.28
    Depreciation53.6452.1856.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses411.641,119.12774.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-144.88-21.4177.19
    Other Income3.878.043.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-141.01-13.3780.37
    Interest65.7858.6451.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-206.79-72.0129.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-206.79-72.0129.27
    Tax-69.21-148.107.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-137.5876.0921.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-137.5876.0921.97
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.422.580.72
    Diluted EPS-4.422.580.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.422.580.72
    Diluted EPS-4.422.580.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

