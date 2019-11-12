App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Cements Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.72 crore, down 10.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,245.72 crore in September 2019 down 10.19% from Rs. 1,387.05 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2019 up 509.79% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.37 crore in September 2019 down 5.17% from Rs. 158.56 crore in September 2018.

India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2018.

India Cements shares closed at 85.30 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.32% over the last 12 months.

India Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,245.721,468.801,387.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,245.721,468.801,387.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials230.20248.15255.63
Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.050.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4910.67-14.07
Power & Fuel333.77377.27407.33
Employees Cost87.1498.7187.24
Depreciation61.2959.8861.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses446.83492.00496.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.86182.0793.05
Other Income3.223.203.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.08185.2796.84
Interest81.6179.9295.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.47105.351.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.47105.351.43
Tax-1.2533.14--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.7272.211.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.7272.211.43
Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.292.340.05
Diluted EPS0.292.340.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.292.340.05
Diluted EPS0.292.340.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 12, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results

