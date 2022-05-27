 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,391.99 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,391.99 crore in March 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1,449.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022 down 133.1% from Rs. 71.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 212.34 crore in March 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 169.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.

India Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,391.99 1,108.46 1,449.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,391.99 1,108.46 1,449.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.41 171.33 220.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.03 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.44 14.12 28.25
Power & Fuel -- 351.81 372.98
Employees Cost 79.05 82.18 103.36
Depreciation 54.33 54.59 61.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 995.64 384.90 523.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.12 49.50 139.20
Other Income 4.73 5.76 11.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.85 55.26 151.02
Interest 48.32 50.09 53.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.47 5.17 98.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -36.47 5.17 98.00
Tax -12.76 1.87 26.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.71 3.30 71.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.71 3.30 71.63
Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.40 0.11 2.32
Diluted EPS -5.40 0.11 2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.40 0.11 2.32
Diluted EPS -5.40 0.11 2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:07 pm
