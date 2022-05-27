India Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,391.99 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,391.99 crore in March 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1,449.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022 down 133.1% from Rs. 71.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 212.34 crore in March 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 169.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.