India Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,391.99 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,391.99 crore in March 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1,449.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022 down 133.1% from Rs. 71.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 212.34 crore in March 2021.
India Cements shares closed at 169.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,391.99
|1,108.46
|1,449.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,391.99
|1,108.46
|1,449.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|242.41
|171.33
|220.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.03
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.44
|14.12
|28.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|351.81
|372.98
|Employees Cost
|79.05
|82.18
|103.36
|Depreciation
|54.33
|54.59
|61.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|995.64
|384.90
|523.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.12
|49.50
|139.20
|Other Income
|4.73
|5.76
|11.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.85
|55.26
|151.02
|Interest
|48.32
|50.09
|53.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.47
|5.17
|98.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.47
|5.17
|98.00
|Tax
|-12.76
|1.87
|26.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.71
|3.30
|71.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.71
|3.30
|71.63
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.40
|0.11
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.40
|0.11
|2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.40
|0.11
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.40
|0.11
|2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited