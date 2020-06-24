India Cements Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,151.90 crore, down 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,151.90 crore in March 2020 down 26.35% from Rs. 1,563.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.07 crore in March 2020 down 353.3% from Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.47 crore in March 2020 down 59.22% from Rs. 209.61 crore in March 2019.

India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2019.

India Cements shares closed at 131.70 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.05% over the last 12 months.