India Cements Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,563.99 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,563.99 crore in March 2019 up 11.89% from Rs. 1,397.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2019 up 24.33% from Rs. 35.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.61 crore in March 2019 up 29.02% from Rs. 162.46 crore in March 2018.

India Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2018.

India Cements shares closed at 114.40 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.27% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.