India Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,393.04 crore, down 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,393.04 crore in June 2023 down 3.68% from Rs. 1,446.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.27 crore in June 2023 down 198.92% from Rs. 76.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2023 down 69.36% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022.

India Cements shares closed at 215.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.