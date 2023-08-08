English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,393.04 crore, down 3.68% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,393.04 crore in June 2023 down 3.68% from Rs. 1,446.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.27 crore in June 2023 down 198.92% from Rs. 76.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2023 down 69.36% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022.

    India Cements shares closed at 215.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.

    India Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,393.041,460.471,446.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,393.041,460.471,446.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials256.78258.97227.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.351.780.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.6429.59-21.77
    Power & Fuel--615.69--
    Employees Cost92.0181.8890.95
    Depreciation52.9753.3552.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,011.24517.021,119.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.95-97.81-21.41
    Other Income6.8718.428.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.08-79.39-13.37
    Interest57.8349.0358.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-98.91-128.42-72.01
    Exceptional Items---113.83--
    P/L Before Tax-98.91-242.25-72.01
    Tax-23.64-24.46-148.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-75.27-217.7976.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-75.27-217.7976.09
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-7.082.58
    Diluted EPS-2.42-7.082.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-7.082.58
    Diluted EPS-2.42-7.082.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

