India Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,022.49 crore, up 35.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,022.49 crore in June 2021 up 35.07% from Rs. 757.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in June 2021 up 120.64% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.04 crore in June 2021 up 3.79% from Rs. 159.01 crore in June 2020.

India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.

India Cements shares closed at 183.05 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.48% returns over the last 6 months and 55.39% over the last 12 months.