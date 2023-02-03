India Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,219.46 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 1,219.46 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 1,108.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.73 crore in December 2022 up 2649.39% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.61 crore in December 2022 down 159.73% from Rs. 109.85 crore in December 2021.
India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
|India Cements shares closed at 192.35 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -16.89% over the last 12 months.
|India Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,219.46
|1,254.65
|1,108.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,219.46
|1,254.65
|1,108.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|250.33
|211.56
|171.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.21
|25.73
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-55.25
|-2.48
|14.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|610.55
|351.81
|Employees Cost
|96.60
|88.89
|82.18
|Depreciation
|53.82
|53.64
|54.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|986.12
|411.64
|384.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-123.37
|-144.88
|49.50
|Other Income
|3.94
|3.87
|5.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.43
|-141.01
|55.26
|Interest
|60.71
|65.78
|50.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-180.14
|-206.79
|5.17
|Exceptional Items
|294.28
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|114.14
|-206.79
|5.17
|Tax
|23.41
|-69.21
|1.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|90.73
|-137.58
|3.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|90.73
|-137.58
|3.30
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.84
|-4.42
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|2.84
|-4.42
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.84
|-4.42
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|2.84
|-4.42
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited