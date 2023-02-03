 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,219.46 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 1,219.46 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 1,108.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.73 crore in December 2022 up 2649.39% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.61 crore in December 2022 down 159.73% from Rs. 109.85 crore in December 2021.
India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021. India Cements shares closed at 192.35 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -16.89% over the last 12 months.
India Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,219.461,254.651,108.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,219.461,254.651,108.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials250.33211.56171.33
Purchase of Traded Goods11.2125.730.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.25-2.4814.12
Power & Fuel--610.55351.81
Employees Cost96.6088.8982.18
Depreciation53.8253.6454.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses986.12411.64384.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-123.37-144.8849.50
Other Income3.943.875.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-119.43-141.0155.26
Interest60.7165.7850.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-180.14-206.795.17
Exceptional Items294.28----
P/L Before Tax114.14-206.795.17
Tax23.41-69.211.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.73-137.583.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.73-137.583.30
Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.84-4.420.11
Diluted EPS2.84-4.420.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.84-4.420.11
Diluted EPS2.84-4.420.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

