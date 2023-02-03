India Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,219.46 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,219.46 1,254.65 1,108.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,219.46 1,254.65 1,108.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 250.33 211.56 171.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.21 25.73 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.25 -2.48 14.12 Power & Fuel -- 610.55 351.81 Employees Cost 96.60 88.89 82.18 Depreciation 53.82 53.64 54.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 986.12 411.64 384.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -123.37 -144.88 49.50 Other Income 3.94 3.87 5.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -119.43 -141.01 55.26 Interest 60.71 65.78 50.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -180.14 -206.79 5.17 Exceptional Items 294.28 -- -- P/L Before Tax 114.14 -206.79 5.17 Tax 23.41 -69.21 1.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.73 -137.58 3.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.73 -137.58 3.30 Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 -4.42 0.11 Diluted EPS 2.84 -4.42 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 -4.42 0.11 Diluted EPS 2.84 -4.42 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited