India Cements Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,108.46 crore, down 4.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,108.46 crore in December 2021 down 4.47% from Rs. 1,160.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021 down 94.68% from Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.85 crore in December 2021 down 49.57% from Rs. 217.81 crore in December 2020.

India Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2020.

India Cements shares closed at 210.00 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.27% returns over the last 6 months and 22.52% over the last 12 months.