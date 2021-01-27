India Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.30 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.30 crore in December 2020 down 2.59% from Rs. 1,191.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2020 up 1254.93% from Rs. 5.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.81 crore in December 2020 up 65.06% from Rs. 131.96 crore in December 2019.

India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

India Cements shares closed at 168.95 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.40% returns over the last 6 months and 93.75% over the last 12 months.