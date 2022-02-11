MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Cements reports profit slump in third quarter 

    Galloping coal prices hit cement-maker; pandemic- and rain-induced drop in demand also hurts

    KT Jagannathan
    February 11, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    India Cements Limited on Friday, February 11, reported a profit slump in the third quarter of the financial year, dragged down by galloping coal prices and a pandemic-and rain-induced decline in demand for the building material.

    “I am happy that I did not go into the red,” vice-chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan said.

    Profit fell sharply to Rs. 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 31 from Rs. 62.02 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Revenue was little changed at Rs. 1,114.22  crore, compared to Rs. 1,162.91 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total expenses rose to Rs 1,109.05 crore from Rs 1,074.06 crore.

    Srinivasan told journalists that India Cements had been hurt by a sharp increase in the price of coal.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The cost pressure is one of the kinds that we have not seen,” he said, adding that the price of coal price had shot up from $60 to $280 per tonne in the quarter.

    Uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented rains in South India also hurt demand for the building material.

    The continuing rise in coal price would warrant a fresh hike in the price of cement, according to Srinivasan, who estimated the possible increase at Rs.32 per bag.

    “A further increase in price is necessary to combat the coal price increase,” he added.

    Srinivasan said the demand outlook for cement was “good” thanks to the national budget that hiked spending on infrastructure.

    “But we should have coal. At the current coal prices, how long could you raise volume by selling cement at below cost?”

    “It (the coal price rise) is a wave, not a ripple,” he said.

    India Cements, he said, operated at around 55 percent of capacity in the three months ended December, down from 81 percent in the corresponding quarter the previous year.
    KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
    Tags: #Cement Industry #India Cements #India Cements profit #India Cements Q3
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 03:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.