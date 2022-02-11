India Cements reports profit slump in third quarter 

(Representative image)

India Cements Limited on Friday, February 11, reported a profit slump in the third quarter of the financial year, dragged down by galloping coal prices and a pandemic-and rain-induced decline in demand for the building material.

“I am happy that I did not go into the red,” vice-chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan said.

Profit fell sharply to Rs. 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 31 from Rs. 62.02 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Revenue was little changed at Rs. 1,114.22 crore, compared to Rs. 1,162.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,109.05 crore from Rs 1,074.06 crore.

Srinivasan told journalists that India Cements had been hurt by a sharp increase in the price of coal.

“The cost pressure is one of the kinds that we have not seen,” he said, adding that the price of coal price had shot up from $60 to $280 per tonne in the quarter.

Uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented rains in South India also hurt demand for the building material.

The continuing rise in coal price would warrant a fresh hike in the price of cement, according to Srinivasan, who estimated the possible increase at Rs.32 per bag.

“A further increase in price is necessary to combat the coal price increase,” he added.

Srinivasan said the demand outlook for cement was “good” thanks to the national budget that hiked spending on infrastructure.

“But we should have coal. At the current coal prices, how long could you raise volume by selling cement at below cost?”

“It (the coal price rise) is a wave, not a ripple,” he said.

India Cements, he said, operated at around 55 percent of capacity in the three months ended December, down from 81 percent in the corresponding quarter the previous year.