India Cements Q4 net loss at Rs 11.76 crore

India Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.57 crore during the January-March quarter of 2018-19 financial year, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 26.62 percent to Rs 1,176.40 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,603.36 crore in the year-ago period.

India Cements total expenses were at Rs 1,253.09 crore in the fourth quarter, down 20.48 percent as against Rs 1,575.82 crore.

However, for the fiscal year 2019-20, the net profit was up two folds to Rs 53.46 crore. It was Rs 25.26 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in fiscal year 2019-20 was Rs 5,186.45 crore, down 10.11 percent. It was Rs 5,770.37 crore in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing India Cements said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Re 0.60 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Shares of India Cements on Wednesday were trading at Rs 128.00 on BSE, down 2.81 percent from the previous close.