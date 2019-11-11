India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5cr

India Cements on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for July-September period a year ago, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down 11.20 per cent to Rs 1,269.40 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,429.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,271.02 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,439.27 crore in the same period a year ago.