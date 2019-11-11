App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5cr

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for July-September period a year ago, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

India Cements on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenue from operations was down 11.20 per cent to Rs 1,269.40 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,429.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,271.02 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,439.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 84.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #earnings #India Cements #Q2 #Results

