India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5cr

India Cements on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for July-September period a year ago, India Cements said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations was down 11.20 per cent to Rs 1,269.40 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,429.57 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses stood at Rs 1,271.02 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,439.27 crore in the same period a year ago.Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 84.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1 per cent from the previous close.