India Cements Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore in September 2022 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,234.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.26 crore in September 2022 down 480.71% from Rs. 29.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.58 crore in September 2022 down 144.11% from Rs. 148.67 crore in September 2021.
India Cements shares closed at 245.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,327.06
|1,514.35
|1,234.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,327.06
|1,514.35
|1,234.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|238.39
|250.54
|205.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.95
|22.37
|17.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.50
|-21.71
|-3.31
|Power & Fuel
|608.46
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.87
|92.85
|90.04
|Depreciation
|55.22
|53.76
|57.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|416.11
|1,130.48
|783.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-131.44
|-13.94
|84.22
|Other Income
|10.64
|10.28
|6.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-120.80
|-3.66
|90.81
|Interest
|69.51
|60.61
|50.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-190.31
|-64.27
|39.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-190.31
|-64.27
|39.83
|Tax
|-69.21
|-148.10
|7.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-121.10
|83.83
|32.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-121.10
|83.83
|32.53
|Minority Interest
|-2.86
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|10.70
|-3.85
|-2.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-113.26
|79.98
|29.75
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|2.74
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|2.74
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|2.74
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|2.74
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited