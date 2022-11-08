 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Cements Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore in September 2022 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,234.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.26 crore in September 2022 down 480.71% from Rs. 29.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.58 crore in September 2022 down 144.11% from Rs. 148.67 crore in September 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 245.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.90% over the last 12 months.

India Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,327.06 1,514.35 1,234.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,327.06 1,514.35 1,234.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.39 250.54 205.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.95 22.37 17.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.50 -21.71 -3.31
Power & Fuel 608.46 -- --
Employees Cost 90.87 92.85 90.04
Depreciation 55.22 53.76 57.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 416.11 1,130.48 783.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -131.44 -13.94 84.22
Other Income 10.64 10.28 6.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -120.80 -3.66 90.81
Interest 69.51 60.61 50.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -190.31 -64.27 39.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -190.31 -64.27 39.83
Tax -69.21 -148.10 7.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -121.10 83.83 32.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -121.10 83.83 32.53
Minority Interest -2.86 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.70 -3.85 -2.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -113.26 79.98 29.75
Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.62 2.74 0.87
Diluted EPS -3.62 2.74 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.62 2.74 0.87
Diluted EPS -3.62 2.74 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.