    India Cements Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore in September 2022 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,234.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.26 crore in September 2022 down 480.71% from Rs. 29.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.58 crore in September 2022 down 144.11% from Rs. 148.67 crore in September 2021.

    India Cements shares closed at 245.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.90% over the last 12 months.

    India Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,327.061,514.351,234.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,327.061,514.351,234.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials238.39250.54205.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.9522.3717.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.50-21.71-3.31
    Power & Fuel608.46----
    Employees Cost90.8792.8590.04
    Depreciation55.2253.7657.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses416.111,130.48783.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-131.44-13.9484.22
    Other Income10.6410.286.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-120.80-3.6690.81
    Interest69.5160.6150.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-190.31-64.2739.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-190.31-64.2739.83
    Tax-69.21-148.107.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-121.1083.8332.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-121.1083.8332.53
    Minority Interest-2.86----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.70-3.85-2.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-113.2679.9829.75
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.622.740.87
    Diluted EPS-3.622.740.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.622.740.87
    Diluted EPS-3.622.740.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:51 pm