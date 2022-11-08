India Cements Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.06 crore in September 2022 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,234.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.26 crore in September 2022 down 480.71% from Rs. 29.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.58 crore in September 2022 down 144.11% from Rs. 148.67 crore in September 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 245.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.90% over the last 12 months.