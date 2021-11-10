India Cements Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.85 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,234.85 crore in September 2021 up 13.29% from Rs. 1,089.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.75 crore in September 2021 down 57.01% from Rs. 69.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.67 crore in September 2021 down 39.67% from Rs. 246.43 crore in September 2020.

India Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in September 2020.

India Cements shares closed at 223.10 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and 86.38% over the last 12 months.