India Cements Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,485.73 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,485.73 crore in March 2023 up 4.8% from Rs. 1,417.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.90 crore in March 2023 down 2044.61% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2023 down 155.84% from Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022.

India Cements shares closed at 195.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.10% over the last 12 months.