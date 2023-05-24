English
    India Cements Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,485.73 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,485.73 crore in March 2023 up 4.8% from Rs. 1,417.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.90 crore in March 2023 down 2044.61% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2023 down 155.84% from Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022.

    India Cements shares closed at 195.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.10% over the last 12 months.

    India Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,485.731,281.001,417.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,485.731,281.001,417.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.65279.14255.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.7929.300.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.63-55.2613.41
    Power & Fuel614.91----
    Employees Cost83.3798.3581.52
    Depreciation54.9155.3855.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses516.46989.091,003.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-101.99-115.007.10
    Other Income7.9311.267.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-94.06-103.7414.28
    Interest49.9361.6348.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-143.99-165.37-34.48
    Exceptional Items-113.83300.00--
    P/L Before Tax-257.82134.63-34.48
    Tax-14.0523.41-8.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-243.77111.22-26.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-243.77111.22-26.16
    Minority Interest2.25----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.6222.0715.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-226.90133.29-10.58
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.404.24-6.21
    Diluted EPS-7.404.24-6.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.404.24-6.21
    Diluted EPS-7.404.24-6.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #India Cements #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 03:37 pm