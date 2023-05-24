India Cements Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,485.73 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,485.73 crore in March 2023 up 4.8% from Rs. 1,417.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.90 crore in March 2023 down 2044.61% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2023 down 155.84% from Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022.
India Cements shares closed at 195.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.10% over the last 12 months.
|India Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,485.73
|1,281.00
|1,417.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,485.73
|1,281.00
|1,417.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.65
|279.14
|255.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.79
|29.30
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.63
|-55.26
|13.41
|Power & Fuel
|614.91
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.37
|98.35
|81.52
|Depreciation
|54.91
|55.38
|55.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|516.46
|989.09
|1,003.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-101.99
|-115.00
|7.10
|Other Income
|7.93
|11.26
|7.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-94.06
|-103.74
|14.28
|Interest
|49.93
|61.63
|48.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-143.99
|-165.37
|-34.48
|Exceptional Items
|-113.83
|300.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-257.82
|134.63
|-34.48
|Tax
|-14.05
|23.41
|-8.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-243.77
|111.22
|-26.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-243.77
|111.22
|-26.16
|Minority Interest
|2.25
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|14.62
|22.07
|15.58
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-226.90
|133.29
|-10.58
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.40
|4.24
|-6.21
|Diluted EPS
|-7.40
|4.24
|-6.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.40
|4.24
|-6.21
|Diluted EPS
|-7.40
|4.24
|-6.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited