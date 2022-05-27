India Cements Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,417.62 crore, down 3.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,417.62 crore in March 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 1,472.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 down 121.08% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022 down 62.83% from Rs. 188.62 crore in March 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 169.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.