India Cements Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,417.62 crore, down 3.72% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,417.62 crore in March 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 1,472.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 down 121.08% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022 down 62.83% from Rs. 188.62 crore in March 2021.

India Cements shares closed at 169.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.

India Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,417.62 1,160.63 1,472.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,417.62 1,160.63 1,472.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 255.75 184.13 229.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 20.27 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.41 14.14 28.24
Power & Fuel -- 355.76 378.08
Employees Cost 81.52 84.10 105.06
Depreciation 55.83 55.98 62.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,003.97 387.64 565.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.10 58.61 103.25
Other Income 7.18 7.49 22.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.28 66.10 126.10
Interest 48.76 51.25 54.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.48 14.85 71.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -34.48 14.85 71.88
Tax -8.32 1.87 27.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.16 12.98 43.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.16 12.98 43.97
Minority Interest -- 6.84 1.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.58 -3.58 4.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.58 16.24 50.19
Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.21 0.24 1.88
Diluted EPS -6.21 0.24 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.21 0.24 1.88
Diluted EPS -6.21 0.24 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:46 pm
