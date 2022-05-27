India Cements Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,417.62 crore, down 3.72% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,417.62 crore in March 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 1,472.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 down 121.08% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022 down 62.83% from Rs. 188.62 crore in March 2021.
India Cements shares closed at 169.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.
|India Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,417.62
|1,160.63
|1,472.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,417.62
|1,160.63
|1,472.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|255.75
|184.13
|229.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|20.27
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.41
|14.14
|28.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|355.76
|378.08
|Employees Cost
|81.52
|84.10
|105.06
|Depreciation
|55.83
|55.98
|62.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,003.97
|387.64
|565.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.10
|58.61
|103.25
|Other Income
|7.18
|7.49
|22.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.28
|66.10
|126.10
|Interest
|48.76
|51.25
|54.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.48
|14.85
|71.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.48
|14.85
|71.88
|Tax
|-8.32
|1.87
|27.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.16
|12.98
|43.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.16
|12.98
|43.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|6.84
|1.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|15.58
|-3.58
|4.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.58
|16.24
|50.19
|Equity Share Capital
|309.90
|309.90
|309.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.21
|0.24
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-6.21
|0.24
|1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.21
|0.24
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-6.21
|0.24
|1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
