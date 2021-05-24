India Cements Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,472.45 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,472.45 crore in March 2021 up 25.17% from Rs. 1,176.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2021 up 582.6% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.62 crore in March 2021 up 101.47% from Rs. 93.62 crore in March 2020.

India Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.16 in March 2020.

India Cements shares closed at 202.70 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)