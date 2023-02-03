 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.00 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1,160.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.29 crore in December 2022 up 720.75% from Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.36 crore in December 2022 down 139.61% from Rs. 122.08 crore in December 2021.

India Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,281.00 1,327.06 1,160.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,281.00 1,327.06 1,160.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 279.14 238.39 184.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.30 51.95 20.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.26 -2.50 14.14
Power & Fuel -- 608.46 355.76
Employees Cost 98.35 90.87 84.10
Depreciation 55.38 55.22 55.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 989.09 416.11 387.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -115.00 -131.44 58.61
Other Income 11.26 10.64 7.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -103.74 -120.80 66.10
Interest 61.63 69.51 51.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -165.37 -190.31 14.85
Exceptional Items 300.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.63 -190.31 14.85
Tax 23.41 -69.21 1.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.22 -121.10 12.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.22 -121.10 12.98
Minority Interest -- -2.86 6.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates 22.07 10.70 -3.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 133.29 -113.26 16.24
Equity Share Capital 309.90 309.90 309.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 -3.62 0.24
Diluted EPS 4.24 -3.62 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 -3.62 0.24
Diluted EPS 4.24 -3.62 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited