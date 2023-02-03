English
    India Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.00 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,281.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1,160.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.29 crore in December 2022 up 720.75% from Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.36 crore in December 2022 down 139.61% from Rs. 122.08 crore in December 2021.

    India Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,281.001,327.061,160.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,281.001,327.061,160.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials279.14238.39184.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.3051.9520.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.26-2.5014.14
    Power & Fuel--608.46355.76
    Employees Cost98.3590.8784.10
    Depreciation55.3855.2255.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses989.09416.11387.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-115.00-131.4458.61
    Other Income11.2610.647.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-103.74-120.8066.10
    Interest61.6369.5151.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-165.37-190.3114.85
    Exceptional Items300.00----
    P/L Before Tax134.63-190.3114.85
    Tax23.41-69.211.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.22-121.1012.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.22-121.1012.98
    Minority Interest---2.866.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates22.0710.70-3.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates133.29-113.2616.24
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.24-3.620.24
    Diluted EPS4.24-3.620.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.24-3.620.24
    Diluted EPS4.24-3.620.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited