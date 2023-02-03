India Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.00 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1,160.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.29 crore in December 2022 up 720.75% from Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.36 crore in December 2022 down 139.61% from Rs. 122.08 crore in December 2021.

India Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

