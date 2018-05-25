App
May 25, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Cements reports 3% rise in Q4 profit at Rs 34.3 cr amid weak operational performance

The company board has recommended the dividend of 80 paise per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2017-2018.

Cement producer, India Cements has reported 3 percent rise in its Q4 net profit at Rs 35.3 crore amid weak operational performance.

The company had reported Rs 34.3 crore profit in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was down 8.2 percent at Rs 1,398 crore against Rs 1,522.6 crore.

EBITDA or operating profit was down 16.5 percent at Rs 158.5 crore and margin was down at 11.3 percent.

The company board has recommended the dividend of 80 paise per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2017-2018.

At 13:30 hrs India Cements was quoting at Rs 131.45, up Rs 6.65, or 5.33 percent on the BSE.

