Indergiri Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 39.43% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 1221.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 5.64 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)