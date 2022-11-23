English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indergiri Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indergiri Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 39.43% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 1221.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Indergiri Fin shares closed at 5.64 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)

    Indergiri Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.080.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.080.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.020.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.100.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.050.02
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.050.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.050.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.050.02
    Tax0.020.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.050.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.050.01
    Equity Share Capital5.065.065.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.090.02
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.090.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.090.02
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.090.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Indergiri Fin #Indergiri Finance #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm