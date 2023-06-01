Indergiri Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 82.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 82.13% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 1616.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 10.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)