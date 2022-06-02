Indergiri Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 70.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 70.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 136.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Indergiri Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 3.49 on April 19, 2022 (BSE)