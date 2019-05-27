Indergiri Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 9.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 9.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 82.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 5.00 on November 09, 2018 (BSE)