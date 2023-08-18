Indergiri Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 67.14% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.16 0.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.16 0.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.22 0.20 0.02 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.15 0.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.19 -0.05 Other Income 0.00 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.16 -0.05 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.16 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.16 -0.05 Tax 0.00 -0.04 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.12 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.12 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 5.06 5.06 5.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited