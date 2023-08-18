English
    Indergiri Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 67.14% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indergiri Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 67.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 140.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.Indergiri Fin shares closed at 27.08 on August 17, 2023 (BSE)
    Indergiri Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.160.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.160.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.200.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.150.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.19-0.05
    Other Income0.000.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.16-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.16-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.16-0.05
    Tax0.00-0.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.12-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.12-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.065.065.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.24-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.24-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.24-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.24-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023

