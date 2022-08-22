Indergiri Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 19.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 67.1% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 5.13 on August 08, 2022 (BSE)