Indergiri Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 24.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 24.2% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 684.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 2.83 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)