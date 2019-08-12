Indergiri Fin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 6.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indergiri Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 6.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 7.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
Indergiri Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.
Indergiri Fin shares closed at 5.00 on November 09, 2018 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:25 pm