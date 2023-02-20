Indergiri Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 345.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 345.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 1323.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 1550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.