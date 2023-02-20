 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indergiri Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 345.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indergiri Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 345.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 1323.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 1550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Indergiri Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.06 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.06 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.07 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.07 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 -0.08 0.02
Other Income 0.05 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 -0.08 0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 -0.08 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 -0.08 0.02
Tax 0.05 0.02 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 -0.10 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 -0.10 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.06 5.06 5.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 -0.19 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.19 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 -0.19 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.19 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
