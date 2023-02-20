Indergiri Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 345.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 345.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 1323.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 1550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Indergiri Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 6.21 on January 23, 2023 (BSE)