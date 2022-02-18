Indergiri Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 4.08% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 5600% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 3.18 on January 19, 2022 (BSE)