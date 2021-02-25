Indergiri Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 17.17% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 103.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 4.75 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)