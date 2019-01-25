Indergiri Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 6.74% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Indergiri Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Indergiri Fin shares closed at 5.00 on November 09, 2018 (BSE)