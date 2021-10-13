Indbank Merchan Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, up 22.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in September 2021 up 22.24% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021 up 11.74% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021 up 9.57% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2020.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 26.90 on October 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.35% returns over the last 6 months and 200.56% over the last 12 months.