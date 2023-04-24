Indbank Merchan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2023 down 0.4% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 54.07% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.58% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.