Indbank Merchan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2023 down 0.4% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 54.07% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.58% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

Indbank Merchan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 27.05 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.61% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.