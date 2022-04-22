Indbank Merchan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore, up 30.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore in March 2022 up 30.55% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 101.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 up 87.18% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 25.60 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 85.51% over the last 12 months.