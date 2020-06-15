Indbank Merchan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 26.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in March 2020 up 26.46% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 41.87% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2020 up 70% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019.

Indbank Merchan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2019.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 7.30 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.77% returns over the last 6 months and -14.12% over the last 12 months.